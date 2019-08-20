Mandy Moore Just Teased a New Music Video & We’re So Ready For This Comeback

If you’re an avid This Is Us watcher, you’ve probably figured out that the cast has some impressive pipes. But while it’s lovely watching Mandy Moore sing as Rebecca Pearson, we’ve missed the real thing. Luckily, Mandy Moore teased a new music video with photos on Instagram that promises her long-awaited new album is well underway. (Oh, and she obviously looks incredible.)

Back in June, Moore took to Instagram to show herself working on new music in the studio. “In the middle of making new music with some of my favorite people ever (@themikeviola, @dawestheband, @taylordawesgoldsmith, @herbadams). Can’t WAIT for you guys to hear what we’re cooking up…” she captioned the pic. The “favorite people” she’s referring to are producer Mike Viola, drummer Jason Boesel, and her husband, singer and guitarist Taylor Goldsmith, who appears to be featured in her upcoming album.

Yesterday, Moore got a little more cryptic with her latest post. “Stay tuned,” the Walk To Remember star writes under a series of photos of her posing for a camera, having her hair fixed, and offering a glimpse at the view on the monitor. This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz quickly hopped in with a comment: “Is this album coverrrrrr?!” she writes. Moore replies: “video.”

Obviously, we can’t wait to see what Moore has been cooking up — and judging from the comments on this post, the world agrees. “READY!!!!” one comment reads. “AHHHHHHHHH FINALLY!!!!” another adds. “Can you hear me screaming all the way from Nashville,” a third asks. Clearly, everyone is a little too excited for their own good. On that note: while we’re loving the behind-the-scenes sneak peek, what we’d really love next is a release date. Maybe Metz can step into the comments section again and ask her for us?

Originally posted on SheKnows.