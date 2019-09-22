Mandy Moore’s Emmys Look Totally Channels Her ‘This Is Us’ Character

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve been a fan of Mandy Moore since she played the ultimate mean girl in Princess Diaries (Cue “Lana got coned!”), and now that the actress and singer is an official Emmy nominee (!!!), I know I was correct in loving her from day one. After stunning us all at the 2018 Emmys—where her show This Is Us was nominated—in a sparkly golden dress, I fully expected another sartorial win from my girl. It should come as no surprise that Mandy Moore’s 2019 Emmys look is better than I could have imagined. Does anyone else feel faint? Allow me to fan myself while I stare at Mandy Moore’s stunning pink and red dress.

I mean, who allowed Mandy Moore to stunt on us all like this? The actress stepped onto the red carpet in a stunning pink and red off-the-shoulder gown, and I have officially stopped in my damn tracks! The pink puffy sleeve details? Iconic. The red bodice with a train? I’m on the floor weeping. I don’t want to say I’d die for this ensemble, but…I’d die for this ensemble.

In addition to the gorgeous colorblock dress, Mandy Moore also sported perfect red open-toed heels and subtle silver jewelry. The simplicity of the actress’ accessories totally complete the statement-making outfit. Hair curled and coifed to perfection, Mandy Moore looks exactly like her This Is Us character (Rebecca) if she became a famous pop star. I’m crying!!

This, the year 2019, marks the first Primetime Emmy nomination for Mandy Moore, and I couldn’t be prouder. After three seasons of This Is Us, Moore is finally nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Her character Rebecca is honestly such an incredible character (flaws and all), and wait with bated breath for season four’s premiere on September 24. This nomination is well-deserved and it’s about damn time!