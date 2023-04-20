Is There a ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Post-Credit Scene? Din Djarin’s Fresh Start

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian. It’s a trend started by the Marvel Cinematic Universe but has trickled down through to almost every action-adventure film and TV show in Hollywood, even into the Star Wars universe. In the finale, there was a surprising choice for The Mandalorian season 3 post-credits scenes and we think it was the perfect way to round out the story for now.

The Mandalorian premiered in 2019. The series is set five years after the events of 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, also known as The Mandalorian, a lone bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect the Force-sensitive child, Grogu. The show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020 and won seven awards at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards that year. Since then, it’s featured cameos and Easter Eggs that only a true Star Wars fan would appreciate (Ahsoka Tano from Clone Wars, Boba-Fett, and Luke Skywalker himself among them!), but the way season three concluded perfectly set up what season 4 could look like.

Is there a Mandalorian season 3 post-credit scene?

Is there a Mandalorian season 3 post-credit scene? No, there’s not and we think it was better that way. At the season finale’s end, Djarin and his newly adopted son/apprentice Grogu are finally enjoying a moment of peace.

Moff Gideon has been defeated—though we’re unsure if he’s actually dead because in Star Wars, is anyone ever really dead?—Mandalore is conquered and Bo-Katan’s story arch is complete. Mando then wants to initiate Grogu into the Mandalorians officially, however, the little dude can’t recite the creed, and he physically can’t speak the words. Instead, Mando adopts Grogu as his son so he can be trained as an apprentice and The Armorer makes it official. Grogu is given his third name; Din Grogu.

While post-credits scenes usually set up future storylines, it just wasn’t necessary this time around. We’re confident season four will explore Djarin and Grogu going on more adventures given that Mando has formed a contract with the New Republic to becoming a bounty hunter and will likely go on missions to show Grogu the ropes (and The Way).

As the episode and season come to a close, Mando and Grogu enjoy some much-deserved downtime on Navarro in their place to stay between adventures. Grogu is using the force by levitating a frog (which, let’s be honest, he’ll probably eat later) and it’s a lovely idyllic way to wrap up what was an action-packed third season.

The previous episode featured more celebrity cameos, this time from Lizzo and Jack Black. Their appearance divided Star Wars fans online. One fan tweeted, what are lizzo and jack black doing here 💀 #themandalorian” While one fan also tweeted, “LIZZO AND JACK BLACK??? 2 OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ARE PART OF STAR WARS NOW??????” One fan did also tweet that the cameos felt very much in place. “The guest star casting choices in #TheMandalorian are always delightful, but this week’s were next level. 😂 Did it take me out of the episode? Yes. Do I care? No. I locked right back in with the story. *They* felt like animated #StarWars glup shittos come to life. Pure joy.” Other fans wanted even more from the surprise duo. “I would totally watch a spinoff about Lizzo and Jack Black’s characters from the Mandalorian,” one fan tweeted.

The celebrity cameos might continue, too, for the foreseeable future since Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau confirmed to Variety in February 2023 that he’s already written season four of the Disney+ show and that a lot of the future projects will be interconnected. “Season four, yeah I’ve written it already,” he said. “We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.” He continued: “[Dave’s] doing Ahsoka, which I’m producing with him. He’s the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what’s happening on other shows… Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There’s a lot more things that we’ve got to keep in mind and also stuff that we’ve built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well.”

Favreau also confirmed to Total Film in August 2022 that season 4 will not be the last season of The Mandalorian. “No, I don’t [have an ending in mind],” Favreau said. “I think the beauty of this is that it’s a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we’ll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it’s not like there’s a finale that we’re building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.