Manchester United Man Candy Walked the Hublot Runway Show

Kerry Pieri
by
So the soccer still hasn’t completely caught on in the US, but that doesn’t mean that New York is immune to the charms of Beckham’s former teammates at Manchester United. Some of the ball playing boys including Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand, Chicharito, Michael Owen, Ashley Young as well as team manager Sir Alex Ferguson walked the runway for luxe watch brand Hublot last night under the sparkling lights and pretty columns of Cipriani Wall Street.

It wasn’t all glitz, models and soccer playing twins (!), though, because there was also a large, and rather moving charity element. All money raised from the entertaining and pricey auction (a $21K Audi and 5 digit Hublot watch were on the roster), went to The Manchester United Foundation, which works to help those in need around the country.

All in all, it was a night of a lot of wine, Tinsley Mortimer, cute boys and ponying up for the kids not bad for a Monday night.

Michael Carrick and Rio Ferdinand

Chicarito and Nani

