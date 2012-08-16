ICB Launch Party Recap: Man Repeller Leandra Medine on Prabal Gurung’s New Line, NYFW Outfits

These days, if you attach the name Prabal Gurung to almost anything, the fashion fleet will come a-runnin’ and last night’s big launch party was no exception. The designer celebrated the launch of his new collection for ICB at the Barneys Co-Op in Chelsea, where the store was transformed into a summer haven that included popsicles, picnic tables, and more. In addition to the glamorous looks from the collection, the event’s real showstoppers were Gurung’s ladies: model Hanne Gaby Odiele and Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine, and others — all wearing looks from the new collection.

A very excited Leandra Medine (a.k.a. The Man Repeller) gushed over pal Prabal and this big next step. “I love him and I think he so well embodies what fashion was and needs to be,” she said. “All I ever want to do is support him.”

We couldn’t agree more. Directional watercolor-esque prints adorned pleated skirts and modernly sophisticated dresses, making for a very sophisticated collection. “I love this dress. It’s cute, but I wondered what it would look like on,” Leandra revealed as she sported a black-and-white dress with a studded jean vest thrown on top, “When I put it on … That’s the thing about Prabal, he knows how to dress a woman’s body.”

Speaking of outfits, we couldn’t help wondering what the budding style icon had planned for her own outfits as New York Fashion Week approaches. “I would be lying if I said to you that I haven’t already started to think about the outfits, but ultimately I still don’t know,” she confessed. “I feel like right before fashion week you start gathering all this sh*t and then the first day out there you realize you’re doing it all wrong and everyone else is doing it right and I’m doing it wrong.” And that, ladies and gents, is why we love Leandra.

Check out more photos from the event and the live performance from Tag Lines last night!