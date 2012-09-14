‘Bout Time: Man Repeller Leandra Medine is Launching a New Fashion Line

While we’ve long been fans of Man Repeller Leandra Medine, and we’ve often been curious how long it would be before she created a line of her own. Medine has done a series of collaborations with labels like Dannijo and Gryphon, so she’s gotten her feet wet already, but her collaborations thus far have centered around one-off pieces instead of complete collections.

Now, WWD reports that Medine has teamed up with PJK to create a new line for spring. Named Man Repeller x PJK … Just Sayin’, the collection will make its debut at Coterie Trade Show.

So what can you expect from the bold dressing blogger? “There are leather jackets you can wear out at night; quirky graphic Ts, and feminine, girly dresses that go under a big army vest,” says Chelsey Santry, creative director of PJK. Prices are to range from $198 to $398. Though the names of retailers has yet to be released, the offering will be somewhat limited as the line will only be for sale at select stores where Medine will personally host events.

Lucky for all of us aspiring Man Repellers, the line will also be sold on PJK’s website. See you there!

Photo via Man Repeller