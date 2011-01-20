Man Repeller Fashion: Kimberly Taylor Is So On It

It takes a special designer to know that her clothes appeal to that particular fashion girl who dresses for herself and loves clothes with such abandon that man repelling might just be a side effect that’s of little consequence. Kimberly Taylor is just that designer. She’s collaborating with the hilarious, utterly fashionable, turban, leopard and harem wearing girl behind the blog, Man Repeller.

It’s not all about fashion that keeps off the mens though, Leandra Medine will style and star in the two-part lookbook that encompasses both fashions of the Man-Repelling and Man-Getting sort for Fall 2011. She’ll also co-host the Kimberly Taylor Fashion Week presentation on February 9 in NYC.

Love the idea of bringing some humor into fashion, and make no mistake about it, that Leandra has some really amazing taste to go along with that wit.

The girls in Kimberly Taylor, courtesy photo