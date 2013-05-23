This Really Happened! Man Pretends to be Psy at Cannes To Sneak Into Swanky Parties



People do a lot of crazy things when they don’t get invited to high-profile events. Some beg PR people incessantly for invitations, others simply try to fly under the radar and sneak in, and then there are others who take it to a completely different level—like a man (pictured), who was apparently so bummed about missing the Cannes Film Festival and the fun soirees that go along with it that instead of suffering from fear of missing out like the rest of us, he decided to impersonate Korean musician Psy, best known for the painfully catchy “Gangnam Style” which has over 1.6 billion views on Youtube.

Clad in white pants, a blue blazer, and sunglasses that Psy regularly steps out in, this man was given the royal treatment. He attended a slew of parties, dined at the chic Martinez beach restaurant, and raged the night away at the Carlton Hotel. He even snuck into the Chopard bash, where “Skyfall” actress Naomie Harris posed for a picture with him which she put up on her Twitter. He also came up on tons of photo agency websites, labeled incorrectly as “Psy.”

The imposter Psy was even interviewed by France’s Radio Prestige and negotiated an upcoming appearance at the starry Better World Awards in Monaco. The faux Psy was traveling with a “manager” and a security detail, and even got free bottles of Cristal along the way.

Yesterday, the real Psy caught wind of the scam, and tweeted, “Seems like there’s another ME at cannes … say Hi to him.” So, sadly for the faux-Psy, his European fun must come to an end—but he certainly made the most of it while it lasted.

This makes us wonder—does this happen more than we even realize?! The next time you’re walking down the street and think you see a star, remember that it could simply be an imposter!

Photo via Twitter.