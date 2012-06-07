Want To Be Charlie Sheen’s Next Ex-Wife? Here Are His Dating Deal Breakers

When it comes down to it, a key trait in all of my favorite celebrities is that they speak their minds. Of course, we all have to understand the need to be guarded in front of the media regarding certain issues, however there are some famous folks who just don’t care. Case in point: Charlie Sheen.

The notorious bad boy’s public breakdown in 2011 sealed the deal: if there’s something on Charlie’s mind, he’s just going to say it. He opened up to Rolling Stone recently about dating, and as it turns out, Mr. Sheen has a lot of wisdom when it comes to the ladies. Considering he’s openly been with a slew of prostitutes (sorry, no way to sugarcoat that one!), one would assume he had lax standards — but he’s actually pretty picky.

“I’ve not dated girls because of their feet, just the length of certain toes and the shape of where things should be and they’re not,” he said. “Hammertoes are bad. And the second toe being too long? That’s bad, too.” He also admitted that if given the opportunity, he’d be completely open to rekindling the flame with his ex-wife Denise Richards, who as I’ve previously noted, is the coolest ex-wife ever.

So now we know: if you want to date Charlie Sheen, you have to possess the body of a goddess and have perfect toes. Oh, and not surprisingly, he also revealed that he is not sober and prefers his vodka straight because “ice is for injuries.”

Wise words, Charlie.