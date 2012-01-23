A Man Killed His Mother Over Avril Lavigne Tickets (?)

Ugh, if there’s one thing I am in life, it’s a passionate fan. Seriously. Ask anyone. If you like a musical act that I introduced you to and I see that you tweet lyrics of one of their songs, I will probably freak out. Maybe not at you, but I’ll definitely say mean stuff about how you copied me. Crazy? Maybe. Loyal? Yes.

So even if I’m a little off my rocker, I definitely have limits regarding my superfandom — although some people apparently do not. A 39-year-old man from Chicago has confessed to stabbing his mother to death after a dispute regarding tickets to an Avril Lavigne concert. Yes, you read that correctly. His 61-year-old mother refused to buy him sky box tickets for the sk8r girl’s upcoming concert, and he freaked the f*ck out.

This is honestly one of the saddest, most bizarre stories I’ve heard in a long time. Apparently, after bludgeoning her with an empty champagne bottle, he poured a ton of household chemicals on her body, then hauled ass to a nearby Hooter’s, where the cops found him.

This guy will be sweating it out in jail for the next 40 years. I hope he gets the help he needs. I’ll never be able to listen to Avril in the same way again. Dude, why’d you have to go and make things so complicated?