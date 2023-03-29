MAMAMOO Tickets Are Selling Out Fast—How To Get Tickets to the MY CON Tour For A Discount

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s go MooMoos! We’ve been waiting forever for MAMAMOO to come back to the states and now they’re finally here. Here’s how to get the best MAMAMOO tickets to their MY CON Tour so you can see the girls up and close.

The K-Pop girl group MAMAMOO debuted in 2014 with their lead single “Mr. Ambiguous” through RBW which also houses Kara, ONEUS, ONEWE and Purple Kiss. The group consists of members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The name MAMAMOO derives from a baby babbling for the first time and they aim to make music that is familiar to everyone in the world. Their first studio album Melting peaked at 8 on Billboard’s US World Albums. Since then, the four members wowed us with every performance with their girl boss attitude and mini-album with hits like “HIP,” “gogobebe,” “Decalcomanie” and “Egotistic.”

In 2022, the girls released their acclaimed Mic On with the song “ILLELLA.” The group is embarking on their first-ever global tour and their American debut after they performed in nine cities across Asia like Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Manila. So you don’t want to miss their first world tour and buy MAMAMOO tickets stat.

Where to buy MAMAMOO tickets

Where can MOOMOOs buy MAMAMOO tickets to the MY CON Tour? MAMAMOO tickets to the MY CON Tour went on sale in March 2023 and sold out almost immediately. While MAMAMOO tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, the latter of which offers $20 off of orders of $200 or more with the code SC2022 for a 10 percent savings. Read on for how to buy MAMAMOO tickets so you don’t miss the MY CON Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “MAMAMOO Tour” Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the MY CON Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “MAMAMOO“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the MY CON Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ MAMAMOO “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy the MY CON Tour!

What are MAMAMOO MY CON Tour dates?

What are MAMAMOO’s MY CON Tour dates? The United States leg of MAMAMOO’s MY CON starts on May 16, 2023 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, and ends on June 4, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles California. See MAMAMOO MY Con Tour dates below.

May 16, 2023 – UBS Arena at Belmont Park — New York, New York

May 18, 2023 – CGF Bank Arena — Baltimore, Maryland

May 20, 2023 – State Farm Arena — Atlanta, Georgia

May 22, 2023 – Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, Tennesee

May 24, 2023 – Dickies Arena — Fort Worth, Texas

May 27, 2023 – Wintrust Arena — Chicago, Illinois

May 31, 2023 – Desert Diamond Arena — Glendale, Arizona

June 2, 2023 – Oakland Arena — Oakland, California

June 4, 2023 – Kia Forum — Los Angeles, California

What is MAMAMOO MY CON Tour setlist?

Wbhat is MAMAMOO MY CON Tour setlist? When MAMAMOO first performed in the US, they performed in K-CON LA in 2019 an only performed 4 songs, “Starry Night,” “Egotistic,” “Decalcomanie” and “gogobebe.” MOOMOOs are in for a treat for their first world tour because their setlist is very expansive from their Asia run of their tours. Here are the songs that they performed on the MAMAMOO MY CON Tour Asia Leg which they might perform in the US as well.

1,2,3 Eoi! Mr. Ambiguous Freaking Shoes NEW YORK Dingga Emotion Funky Boy You’re the Best AYA ILLELLA Taller Than You mumumumuch water color (Whee In song) Eclipse (Moon Byul song) HONEY (Solar song) TWIT (Hwa Sa song) Spit it out / Make Me Happy / LUNATIC / Maria Paint Me I Love Too Star Wind Flower Sun Decalcomanie HIP Egotistic gogobebe Starry Night Wind Flower Travel Better Yes I am Universe L.I.E.C Um Oh Ah Yeah

What has MAMAMOO said about touring?

What has MAMAMOO said about touring? The four girls of the group are super excited to go on tour to share their music and exquisite performance with the world. In fact, their motto is “Wherever it is, it becomes yours, mine and our stage.”

In an interview with Teen Vogue about her new album WHEE, Wheein opened up about her excitement to perform overseas after the COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions were lifted. “I’ll say for now with COVID-19 and the world pandemic, I’m just trying to take some time and just be really careful. But I’m always ready, so as soon as things get better, I’m ready to fly and ready to go wherever I can.”

Hwasa said the same sentiment about adapting towards performing to NME. “Even now, I find it quite difficult. “I’m still in the phase of trying to find a balance and trying to feel alive I definitely wasn’t ready mentally for the pandemic. I feel like I lost a lot of my bright side, so I’m still trying to adapt and adjust back to that side of myself.”

Solar hinted on tour with an interview with KavenYou and their constant communication with MooMoos. “I think we will meet with MooMoos frequently and constantly as both MAMAMOO and also as four solo artists in the future. There are various plans in place for MooMoos, so please look forward to it, and I think it will be fun to have a 14th anniversary party together 7 years later.”

Though the four girls also embarked on solo endeavors, they’re always going to be together forever. Moonbyul told the outlet, “I think it is well-balanced as what I show as MAMAMOO and what I show as a solo artist is different. How it differs is that for MAMAMOO’s activities, the 4 of us synergize with a concept that harmonizes with each other and when I am doing my individual activities, I focus on showing the image that I want to as an individual, and I think it is essential to keep the balance between both.”

