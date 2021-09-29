Maluma Just Responded to Rumors He Secretly Dated Kim After Her Divorce From Kanye

More than friends? There was a rumor that Maluma and Kim Kardashian dated after her divorce from Kanye West, and after months of speculation, we now know the truth.

In an interview with L’Officiel Hommes, Maluma responded to past reports that he and Kim dated after she separated from Kanye in February and confirmed that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum are just “close friends.” “I don’t even know! Right? We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney.”

Maluma met Kim and Kourtney at the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Runway Show in Miami, Florida, in December 2019. In his interview, Maluma explained the rumors may have been fueled by Kim’s recent divorce. “People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other,” he said.

Kim, for her part, shut down the rumors at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June, where she also confirmed that she and Maluma are just friends. “I’ve seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy,” she said at the time. However, Kim and Kourtney aren’t Maluma’s only connections to the Kardashian-Jenners. The singer is also friends with Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, who starred in his music video for his song, “Sobrio” earlier this year.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after almost seven years of marriage. The couple—who married in May 2014—share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. A source told Entertainment Tonight in August that Kanye wants to get back together with Kim, who is “considering her options” about reuniting with her ex-husband.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself,” the insider said. “Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it’s difficult to just let that all go. Kim’s main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family.”

The source continued, “She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple. Regardless of what happens, Kim and Kanye plan to coparent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship.”

Though Kimye isn’t back on yet, a source told Page Six at the time that Kanye has already been telling people that Kim is his wife again to ensure that his new album, Donda, beats Drake’s album, Certified Lover Boy, in sales. “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everybody knows that isn’t true,” the insider said. “The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, and he is putting on a big show of performance art to grab all the media attention.”

The insider continued, “They weren’t talking for months after she filed for divorce, but they began talking again earlier this summer for the sake of their kids. Kim is a nice person—while she and Kanye are not back together—she’s happy to support him in his work and his art, she wants a good relationship with him for the sake of their children.”

Another Page Six source also confirmed that Kanye and Kim aren’t back together, though they have recently started talking again. “Marriages are complicated, especially ones including four young children. Kim and Kanye have a genuine love for one another and deep history together,” the insider said. “They did not speak for several months after she filed for divorce, but started speaking again earlier this summer.”

The source also claimed that Kim and Kanye are focused more on their “rebuilding” friendship than their relationship. “They have been working on rebuilding their friendship and have been incredibly supportive of one another both on a personal and work level, which is why she traveled for all three listening events with the kids to be there for him each time. They have also been spending time together as a family privately,” the insider said. A third source added, “They are not getting back together. The one thing they still have in common is love of the press. And of course she will still help him make money because the money goes to their children. It’s mutually beneficial for both of them.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

