Malle’s New Fragrance: Sexy and Distinctive

One of my favorite things in life to muse over is the power of scent. There’s nothing like the smell of a good cologne to increase attraction tenfold. That’s why I put so much stock in my perfume choice–I know that the right fragrance can do wonders for one’s ability to seduce the same way that the perfect pair of Christian Louboutin pumps can transform a woman into a walking vamp instantaneously. Among my crowded dresser of perfume bottles, there are no fewer than four scents by Frederic Malle. The man is a master, no doubt about it. Apparently, a plethora of women (and men) feel the same way. Word has it that Malle’s public appearance at Barneys last week was a resounding success with swarms of fans clamoring for his autograph on bottles of new scent, Dans Tes Bras, an eau de parfum that smells of pepper and powder, jasmine and musk, violet and bergamot. Sound like a bit much? Let me break it down for you. It’s unique. It’s unlike anything else you’ve ever smelled. It’s worth the $220 price tag in sex appeal alone. Go and get it. Enough said.