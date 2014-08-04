Want to Feel Old? Malia Obama Went to Lollapalooza Over the Weekend

Sure, you may still think of Malia Obama as the sweet little girl attending her father’s inauguration in 2009, but she’s growing up fast—snagging a top secret internship on CBS’ new show, “Extant” and, apparently, hitting up one of the country’s biggest summer music festivals.

That’s right, Malia was spotted dancing in the crowds by multiple festival-goers at Lollapalooza over the weekend, and reports say she even took a moment to grab a photo with a fellow fan! (Not pictured in the photo is the secret service detail that was most assuredly present at the festival.)

J chillin with Malia Obama✌️ pic.twitter.com/IuM0A88g9B — Sarah (@cleaaaaver) August 4, 2014

Lollapalooza makes sense for Malia considering Chicago is the Obamas’ hometown, and Grant Park, after all, is where President Obama made his famous victory speech after winning the 2008 election. Still, we’ve gotta say, we’re mad impressed—we weren’t this cool at 16.

Sure, Riccardo Tisci may have celebrated his birthday in Ibiza over the weekend with Kim and Kanye, but we’d venture to say we would have rather been hanging with Malia. Right?