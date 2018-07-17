Malia Obama & Her Boyfriend Were All About PDA on a Date in Paris

Ah, Paris. The French capital has been the backdrop for hundreds of romantic movies over the years, so naturally, when Malia Obama visited the City of Love with her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, the two would share more than a little PDA.

Over the weekend, the 20-year-old and her beau were photographed on a romantic stroll through Paris’s streets. Pictures from the date show the former First Daughter and her British boyfriend, whom she met at Harvard University, holding hands, hugging and kissing as they winded through Paris. For the occasion, Obama wore a brown mini-dress with combat boots, while Farquharson sported a plain white T-shirt, black pants and sunglasses as he draped his arm around his girlfriend. Pictures also show the couple locking lips, undeterred by the nearby paparazzi.

After their midday walk through Paris, Obama and her boyfriend went back to their hotel where they were joined by her mom, Michelle Obama, and her sister, Sasha Obama, as they got ready for a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert at Paris’s Stade de Paris. After meeting up with a few friends, the group went to the On the Run II Tour show where they were seen dancing with Bey’s mom, Tina Lawson.

A romantic walk through Paris and then a Beyoncé concert with the former First Lady? Dates don’t get better than that. Obama sure knows how to plan ’em.