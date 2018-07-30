Malia Obama’s British Boyfriend Took Her Home for a Romantic Destination Date

Move aside, Bachelorette. Malia Obama is the new destination-date queen. Two weeks after the 20-year-old and her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, traveled to Paris for a PDA-filled date (and a Beyoncé concert!), the couple is continuing their European tour with a romantic vacation in London.

Farquharsow, a British international student at Harvard University where he met Obama, took his girlfriend to his home country last week where they enjoyed a romantic dinner at the Mayfair restaurant C London and a casual stroll through London’s streets. Pictures from the date show the couple looking at watches in a shop display and holding hands in the street.

For the occasion, Obama wore an off-white summer dress and black boots from Dr. Marten, a United Kingdom-based brand, which nodded to their location and her boyfriend’s British background. Farquharson kept it simple with striped shirt, blue pants and loafers.

From the looks of it, Farquharson and Obama are enjoying their summer vacation before returning to Harvard for their junior year. Along with their mini-vacation in London, the couple also recently visited Paris where they joined Obama’s mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and her little sister, Sasha Obama, for a family Beyoncé concert.

We’re taking bets on where Obama goes next.