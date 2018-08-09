We Need Malia Obama’s All-Black Overalls Outfit Immediately

For the most of summer, Malia Obama has been vacationing with her boyfriend, Rory Farquharson, around Europe. They went to a Beyoncé concert in Paris, held hands in London and even smoked a couple of a cigarettes. But last week, the 20-year-old took some time to herself to wander around New York where she wore a killer all-black outfit that we want to steal immediately.

On Friday, the former First Daughter was photographed in New York City’s East Village in cool black overalls. The outfit consisted of wide-leg overalls, which fell around Obama’s ankles, a black lace bralette and black leather sandals. The Harvard student accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and blown-out wavy hair.

Obama—who is the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, obvi—was photographed with some friends before she took a subway train (celebrities! they’re like us!) to the Meatpacking District Buddakan restaurant.

Rest assured, Obama didn’t spend too much time away from her boyfriend. After taking a mini break in New York, she returned to London with her British beau where she was seen smoking cigarettes and taking romantic walks through the street. OK, now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be looking for a pair of overalls to recreate Obama’s outfit to the T.