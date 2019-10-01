The Cast of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Looked Bone-Chillingly Gorgeous at the Film’s Premiere

Scroll To See More Images
Bring on the evil villains, darling. It’s officially Halloween season (meaning it’s officially October!), and what better way to start than with a spooky, villain-inspired film premiere? On Monday night, stars gathered on the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere red carpet, and everyone came dressed to—dare I say—kill. (We are talking about a film featuring one of Disney’s most spectacular villains, after all.) The cast, those who worked on the film and guests of Disney all showed up to the Maleficent premiere, and got me seriously excited for Halloween season. With just the right amounts of drama, style and a few positively bone-chilling details along the way, this red carpet event is one for the books.
I mean, when you have Elle Fanning (who plays Aurora—also know as Sleeping Beauty) decked out in custom Gucci, Michelle Pfeiffer in custom Armani and Angelina Jolie (the villainess herself) in custom Versace, you know this is one red carpet event not to be missed. I’m honestly not sure if I saw the first installment of this Maleficent series, but you better believe I’ll be tuning in to Maleficent: Mistress of Evil as soon as it hits theaters on October 18. The perfect combination of spooky and that classic Disney charm, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is sure to be a film high up on all of our Halloween movie watch lists. And if the film is anything close to as good as these red carpet ensembles, we are truly all in for a treat.