21 Hot Male Models Taking Selfies (You’re Welcome)

Welcome to StyleCaster’s Summer of Sex! For the next three months, we’ll be bringing you scintillating content about—you guessed it—all things related to our favorite three-letter word. A few things to expect: Answers to pressing questions you always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask, ways to boost your own sex appeal, what being sexy means to various people, and lots and lots of eye candy. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourselves, people: It’s going to be one hot summer.



It’s getting hot outside, and your Instagram feed is about to follow suit. By now, we’re sure you’re experiencing an onslaught of vacation shots, picnics in the park, and sunglass selfies, so why not treat yourself to a little man-candy to cut through the minutia really interesting photos your friends post?

Okay, enough talking: Read on for 21 ridiculously hot male models taking the kinds of selfless we’re actually interested in.



1. Drew Hudson

This 23-year-old was discovered in a nightclub in L.A. and recently shot with famed photographer Bruce Weber.

2. Lee Kholafai

A football player turned model turned actor, Lee recently finished shooting a starring role in the film “Glass Jaw.”

3. Caio Cesar

This Brazilian import recently landed a campaign with Chopard Mille Miglia Worldwide. He’s also very impressive on a slackline.

4. Ricardo Baldin

Another Brazilian, Ricardo uses MMA training to stay in shape.

5. Rodiney Santiago

Best known for starring in LogoTV’s reality show “The A List New York,” we got to watch Rodiney make his entry into the tough world of New York City modeling and fashion.

6. Jeff Thomas

Originally from Texas, Jeff now travels the world and recently walked in the DSQUARED fashion show at Life Ball 2014 in Vienna.

7. Thierry Pepin

Between his awesome tattoos, IDGAF attitude, and disinterest in clothing, Thierry is great person follow on Instagram.

8. Tomas Skoloudik

Originally from the Czech Republic, Tomas has worked with brands like Gucci, Emporio Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana.

9. Saville Dorfman

South African model, Saville Dorfman moved to the US when renowned photographer Bruce Weber found him on Instagram, who enlisted him to do a shoot for CR Fashion Book cover and spread “Love Washes Over All.”

10. Borja Navarro

Borja is a huge family man. Wouldn’t you love to just take him home to mom?

11. Julian Gabriel

This Florida babe recently graduated Law School. Beauty and brains!

12. Garrett Neff

Originally discovered in 2005 at an airport, Garrett was listed at No. 5 in Forbes list of most successful male models in 2009

13. Barrett Pall

Barrett got his first big break modeling with photographer Tony Duran. He also teaches classes at Barry’s Bootcamp in NYC.

14. Rob Evans

A hugely successful model, Rob Evans now stars as a judge on “America’s Next Top Model.”

15. Ryan Greasley

A real life Johnny Bravo, follow Ryan to watch him carve carbon into diamonds on his abs.

16. Daniel Garofali

Daniel was dubbed “the world’s first social media supermodel” for his viral push into the spotlight of the modeling world.

17. Simon Sherry-Wood

Simon first found fame on MTV’s “The Real World: Paris.” Now with a successful modeling career, he also stars on RuPaul’s Drag Race as one of the Pit Crew boys.

18. Colin Ryan

Colin has recently worked with Calvin Klein and Versace.

19. Max Emerson

Max runs a fun Instagram account where he travels the world and poses shirtless with a whiteboard bearing a witty saying or question.

20. Patrick Frost

In addition to modeling, Patrick is a Barry’s Bootcamp Master Instructor and a celebrity trainer.

21. Amadeo Leandro

This hottie’s a Brazilian model and actor living in Mexico.