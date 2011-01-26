Male Models of Fall Fashion Like You,They Really Like You

If you, like me, are in favor of eye candy for breakfast, then you’ll surely enjoy this music video featuring the gorgeous faces of Men’s Fashion Week FW11. With all their hard work done if you consider strutting in Louis Vuitton hard work the boys give us a glimpse into their play time. Lipsyncing to Dandy Warhol’s “Bohemian Like You,” while dancing and horseplaying around, the male models make Paris and Milan look more like the high school boys’ locker room than fashion capitals. Catch clips from the runway and behind the scenes with the likes of Francisco Lachowski, Evandro Soldati, and Daniel McSweeney (who you may recognize from StyleCaster’s fashion vid, Jive! Jive! Jive!)

The video (masterpiece, really) was featured on Jak & Jil blog and produced by Justin Wu, who luckily made a similar vid for SS11 for you to check out, just in case this wasn’t enough. Prepare to swoon.

Boys of Milan & Paris FW2011 from Justin Wu on Vimeo.