The Editors in Chief of Hercules Magazine did an open casting call for boys at Spiga 2, Dolce & Gabbana’s new concept store in Milan and were kind enough to shoot it. Hercules succinct tagline says it’s about, “Men, Fashion and People.” Love it, three of my very favorite things.

I’m not single but if I happened to be, I might consider this a good time to roll over to Milan, because if this is what the regular dudes who show up at “open casting calls” look like, Viva Italia. Ciao!