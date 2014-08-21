Ask a Male Supermodel: 12 Questions (Over Coffee!) with David Gandy

If the name “David Gandy” doesn’t immediately register, we guarantee his face will. Gandy has been modeling for Dolce & Gabbana for nearly 10 years—they even put out a book together!—and he’s also fronted campaigns for a slew of fashion brands, not to mention participating in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London. Bottom line: he’s hot. Like, real hot.

This summer, Dolce & Gabbana is introducing the newest fragrances to join the Light Blue collection—Escape to Panarea and Discover Vulcano—and to celebrate, we got to spend some quality time with the handsome supermodel, who is not only really, really, really good-looking, he’s also seriously nice (and funny!). Gandy submitted to our rapid-fire set of 12 questions—over coffee and the morning paper, of course. (Go on, gaze into the photo and pretend you’re the one he’s having coffee with. We won’t judge.)

1. Describe your perfect woman in three worlds. Funny, intelligent, humble.

2. What’s your favorite snack? Sashimi.

3. What’s your favorite drink? An Old-Fashioned.

4. What’s the best gift you’ve ever been given? A watch, by my grandfather.

5. What’s the best gift you’ve ever given someone? Said watch, to my oldest nephew.

6. What’s your perfect date spot? A dog walk along the Thames.

7. Quiet night in or a fun night out? A fun night, followed by a cup of tea at home.

8. Who was your first celebrity crush? Michelle Pfeiffer

9. What’s the last song you listened to? “Hey Laura,” by Gregory Porter.

10. What’s the last movie you watched? “Chef.”

11. What’s the last thing you read? The paper.

12. What’s your favorite scent? Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue Discover Vulcano or Dolce and Gabbana Velvet Collection.

You can shop all the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue fragrances—including Discover Vulcano and Escape to Panarea—right now at Macy’s.