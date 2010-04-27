Male Model Ambrose Olsen Unexpectedly Passes Away at 24

Ambrose Olsen poses for the summer 2007 Armani Exchange campaign. Image via definitionofaman.com

Sad news for the fashion world as we learn that model Ambrose Olsen has unexpectedly passed away aged just 24. The American model famed for his scruffy good looks and chiseled physique died last Thursday, April 22. According to the blog Model Whispers, the cause of death was suicide by hanging, however this is yet to be confirmed.

Famed for his Summer 2007 Armani Exchange ads alongside Adriana Lima, Olsen was a house favorite, more recently appearing in ads for the brand’s Attitude Extreme fragrance. The accomplished late model was also a regular poser for photographers including Hedi Slimane and Steven Klein, and appeared in magazines such as V Man, GQ Style and Wonderland.

Relocating to New York from Alaska in 2002, Olsen began his modeling career, which quickly gathered momentum after landing a Hugo Boss ad in 2003 alongside Raquel Zimmermann. Following this he signed contracts with Dior Homme Skin, YSL and Louis Vuitton, securing his status as a top male model. R.I.P.