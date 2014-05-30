11 Male Celebrities Who Married Much Older Women

Male celebrities dating younger women is nothing new—it’s a tale as old as Hollywood—but did you know that a surprising number of stars have seriously dated or married older women? Here are five male stars who fell for someone older—in some cases, much older!—and you can head over to OK! Magazine to see even more!

Mariah Carey is 11 years older than husband Nick Cannon, but they seem totally blissed out together.

Janet Jackson is one of the biggest pop stars on Earth; her husband Wissam Al Mana is a Qatari billionaire. So what if she’s 9 years older?

Hugh Jackman married fellow actress Deborra-Lee Furness when he was 28 and she was 41, and they’re still going strong.

“Godzilla” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson started dating his director Sam Taylor-Johnson back in 2009, when he was 18 and she was 42. They’re now married with two babies.

“House of Cards” star Robin Wright has never been hotter… just ask her fiance Ben Foster, who is 15 years younger than her.

