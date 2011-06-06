Male Birth Control Pill: Would You Leave It In His Hands?

It’s about time we got a break. It has always struck me as somewhat unfair that the responsibility of having to take a birth control pill everyday falls solely on the female lap. After all, it’s not like women get on top of themselves and get pregnant it takes two. So you can imagine my initial happy reaction when I heard how close we are to having a male birth control pill.

New research presented yesterday at The 93rd Annual Meeting & Expo of the Endocrine Society showed that “low doses of an anti vitamin A pill would stop sperm production in its tracks, with no apparent side effects.” Past research showed that hormone-based male birth control drugs usually resulted in a dramatic decrease in sex drive, something men wouldn’t have to worry about with this new, oral compound. As for long term effects on fertility, research on mice showed that normal fertility was restored soon after the drug was stopped.

It all sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? I thought so too, but once I took a moment to really think about what this new form of contraception could mean, I realized that there could be one pretty big issue: we’d be leaving it all up to the guy. At the end of the day, you’re the one who will have to potentially carry a baby for nine months, so is that something you really want to leave up to him to prevent?

He’d have to remember to take his pill on time, everyday, something many women I know still have trouble with. So if it’s that easy for us to forget from time to time, there’s absolutely no way to trust that he’ll remember to take his. I don’t know about you, but when it comes to something so major, there’s no one I trust more than myself.