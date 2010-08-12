Making Nice: How To Get In With The Most Important People in Your BF’s Life

So youve found the man youve been waiting for your whole life. Hes smart, successful, super hot and has a banging body. Best of all, he asked you to be his girlfriend! Now you just have to make sure everyone in his life likes you as much as you like your man. Here’s a few tips for getting in with his ‘in’ crowd.

Parental Time

Your mans parents are extremely important. Especially if hes close with them, hes going to want you to get along with them. One way to make sure they love you is to always be appropriate. I like to dress extra conservative when hanging with my mans family, plus if youre well dressed, you’ll project an aura of confidence. The trick is that you also have to bring the respect after all, life would be too easy if people judged you based on your outfit alone. I always say its important to mind your manners regardless of the situation. If your mans parents invite you over for the holidays, make sure to bring a gift, and if they have you over for dinner, offer to help. After all, who doesnt love a polite and well-mannered lady?

Make sure to get on his parents’ good sides. Photo: iStock.com

Sibling Love

If your man has siblings, you’ll want them to like you too. You should be the best version of yourself without trying too hard. I have a little sister and she hates it when the men I date smother her with attention. She finds it awkward and uncomfortable. So if your bf has younger siblings, get to know them without trying too hard. Even if they’re still quite young, they’ll be able to sense it. If your beau has an older brother or sister, dont try to be their best friend either. Be friendly and get to know them, but ease into the relationship. If you seem obsessed with being their best friend too soon, they’ll just end up thinking youre a freak.

Friend Me!

Friends are almost as important as family, and most men care what their friends think of their new girl more than they’d like to admit. The best way to ingratiate yourself is to just be yourself. Make sure youre easygoing and fun to be around. No one likes a high-maintenance gal.

Be yourself and you’re sure to get your BF’s friend’s approval. Photo: iStock.com

So now that you know how to make everyone in your mans life fall in love with you, do it. Show them how special you are. Happy Dating!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: traveling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

