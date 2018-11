We gave you the first look at Madonna’s sequel for Louis Vuitton and now here’s a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes. We love Madonna for all her plastic, Photoshopped goodness but OMG Marc. He looks like a walking, talking wax sculpture straight from Madame Tussauds. Amazing without the airbrushing? Love him.

