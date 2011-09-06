Roundup of Our Favorite Fall Beauty Campaigns

We’ve already told you about the highly anticipated Burberry Body campaign, featuring the “it” girl
The most sought after gap-tooth beauty since Madonna, Lara Stone is always a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fashion and the same holds true for beauty. I don't know about you, but if spraying myself with a bit of Tom Ford's "Violet Blonde" means I will feel like I'm laying in a bath of violets looking like Lara Stone I am so in.
Proving, once again, that color is in for fall. Lara Stone poses with designer Tom Ford for his fall beauty campaign. Talk about defining the cheekbone.
We'd recognize that penetrating eye anywhere. Karlie Kloss models the blues and silvery hues for Dior's fall beauty campaign. Consequently, we are dying to go get a navy manicures.
Even if you aren't a beauty crazed, model obsessed guru, there are still some campaigns featuring familiar faces that will catch your eye. Scarlett Johansson inspires us all to go out and buy white sheets in her Dolce & Gabbana fall beauty ads.
We have a serious love affair with all things Abbey Lee Kershaw, and this "Yellow Diamond" fragrance ad is no different. Inspired by a yellow diamond ring in her jewelry box (because we all have one of those) Donatella Versace created the scent for those fashion addicts looking for a new scent.
Subtle shadow and a pinkish lip, Jac Jagaciak is a natural beauty in Chanels fall beauty campaign. Back to beauty basics with looks we can all pull-off, Chanels fall line really is the epitome of classic appeal.
Camille Rowe and Imogen Poots pose nude with an oversized bottle of Chloe for the fall fragrance campaign. This is one ad that really does bring the product to the forefront of the campaign.
Arizona Muse stuns in the YSL fall beauty campaign. Rocking the companies fall beauty colors, we don't know what products to go out and buy first.