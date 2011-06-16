Raychel Wade Talks La Prairie, Makeup Counters and Mistakes

Raychel Wade, founder of Cheek to Chic (a personal approach to the art of makeup) and La Prairie‘s Colour Ambassador spoke with me about La Prairie’s Boquet de Jardin colour collection, what’s in women’s makeup bags and how to maximize your experience at a makeup counter. Read more for summer makeup tips, her skincare regimen and what to splurge on at the counter!

Summer makeup is always a challenge due to the heat. What products should women use during the summer months?

I like to do on the lid, something crease-less. A crease-less or water-proof shadow. I also like to use powder liners so it won’t run as much. A cream blush with then a translucent powder over it to mattify. And lastly, just a simple lip gloss.

If a women has five minutes to run out the door, what beauty necessities should she bring with her? Do you have any favorite beauty items?

To carry with them, a lip gloss, a bronzer, a cream blush and a concealer. Cue my makeup bag! I use a Mac concealer, La Prairie’s radiance cream blush in plum glow, Diorshow mascara and Clinique’s bottom mascara which, I swear is amazing! My bronzer I left at home, but I use NARS Laguna. And then I carry around 2 lipglosses. I have La Prairie’s berry glace and NARS Wonder. I do two totally different colors but I make sure they both compliment the blush.

La Prairie represents beauty that starts with gorgeous skin. What skincare regimen do you suggest women follow?

At night, washing your face but I’m a really big believer in using a washcloth. They are a really good step. At La Prairie we always say a serum, an eye cream and a moisturizer. That sort of covers all your bases. In the morning, I tend to be less maintenance. I don’t wash my face as much in the morning, that is where the moisturizer and SPF come in to play.

As the Color Ambassador, what are your favorite La Prairie products?

I love, love, love our three-minute peel used with our resurfacing cream once a week. It’s the do-it-yourself facial and takes three minutes! Then I use the resurfacing cream with it, but they don’t have to be used together. I have them on top of each other in my medicine cabinet and that’s where they live. Our radiance eye cream is another one of my favorites. I just think it makes my skin feel really soft. And lastly, our Bouquet de Jardin Colour collection. Which is the newest La Prairie collection and their first color collection.

You talk a lot about how women get their makeup done at counters and then when