Charlize Theron Co-Stars with Marilyn Monroe for J’Adore

Dior J’Adore may not be my favorite scent (just a smidge too floral for me), but it does produce some of the best ad campaigns.

Charlize Theron is reprising her previous role for Dior as the seductive and secretive woman who struts around Paris peeling off layers of clothing and jewels for the new Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum commercial. In the new ad, directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud, Theron is seen dressed in as the quintessential Parisian chic with skinny jeans, stilettos and dark shades as she races up the steps into Versailles’ OTT Hall of Mirrors. We want you to see it for yourselves, but we weren’t the only ones thoroughly impressed by Annaud’s vision