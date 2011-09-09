Beauty High’s Social Media Options: We’ve Got You Covered

In case you didn’t know, it’s officially fashion week and that means that we are officially your go-to source for all things backstage and beauty.

Become a fan of our Facebook page for regular Beauty High updates right onto your mini-feed. Follow us on Twitter for behind-the-scenes info and a running commentary from your favorite Beauty High editors and scroll through our Tumblr for daily doses of beauty inspiration and exclusive, real-time backstage updates.

And don’t forget to check back here for more informative “How To” posts and fun “The Business of Backstage” investigations.