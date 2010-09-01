Makeup Guru Sonia Kashuk On Beauty, Passion And Living A Big Life

Like so many occupations associated with the fashion and entertainment industries, the business of beauty is no small deal; it’s made up of creative minded artisans who also happen to be power players.



Sonia Kashuk is one leading the pack. This makeup guru has some heavy hitting collaborations (Target anyone?), but that level of success was only the result of intense passion and entrepreneurial drive, not to mention an insane level of accomplishment. Kashuk’s work has appeared in glossies from Elle to Harper’s Bazaar and runways including Oscar de la Renta and Marc Jacobs. She’s written books, consulted for Aveda and won awards for her beauty and business savvy.

Kashuk ruminates on success in the video above “I always knew I wanted a big life,” she explains. Find out how a chance job led to that life of largess and keep watching to get a few of Kashuk’s secrets to extraordinary.

Kashuk ruminates on success in the video above "I always knew I wanted a big life," she explains. Find out how a chance job led to that life of largess and keep watching to get a few of Kashuk's secrets to extraordinary.



