Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Just Revealed His Own Brand & We Have All the Details

It’s a full-circle moment for Mario Dedivanovic. The makeup artist worked at Sephora as a teenager and now his own brand is set to launch at the retailer. The Makeup by Mario collection is three years in the making—long before he met Kim Kardashian who helped make him a huge star. Dedivanovic is known for his iconic eye makeup looks, as well as his friendship with Kardashian. He’s also painted the faces of Kate Bosworth, Gabrielle Union and more celebrities.

This new collection was created as a professional brand to be used to get some of Dedivanovic’s most popular looks. Becuse yes, fans of the artist can identify his work from a single photo. He helped make Kardashian’s dark eyes, full lashes and nude glossy lips so big. With almost eight million followers on Instagram, he’s now more than just the reality star’s MUA BFF. Last year, he even won the Artistic Achievement Award at the American Influencer Awards.

“With Makeup by Mario, I’ve taken my signature techniques and transformed them into accessible pro products inspired by the ones I’ve loved and used throughout my career,” Dedivanovic said in a statement. “When I teach my Masterclasses, I take my students through my entire thought process and demonstrate all of my techniques. Now, my techniques and philosophy are infused into my products.”

“It is my mission that everyone feels secure, confident, and trusts in these products,” he continued. “Makeup by Mario is my passion and love for makeup artistry encapsulated in a very intentional collection, crafted to deliver a luxury and professional makeup experience that isn’t precious. Everyone should have access to the very best quality formulas. That is so important to me.”

The entire 21-piece line launches at Sephora and the Makeup by Mario website on October 1. Check out each product below and come back here to shop.

Master Mattes Palette

With 12 mattes shades inspired by the shades of human skin.

Master Metallics Palette

With 12 metallic shades.

Master Metals Palette

With five metal shades that can be worn wet or dry. Pair it with the Master Metals Manipulator ($14 at Sephora).

Master Secret Glow

This sheer clear, cream gloss highlighter can be used anywhere on the face for a natural glow.

Master Crystal Reflector

You can build up these pretty sheer pigments.

Master Eyes Prep & Set

With two concealers to prep eyelids for makeup and a setting powder.