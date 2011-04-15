Make Your Own Fancy Pants Brunch This Weekend

There are few thing in life that give me the same kind of satisfaction as a Sunday brunch with the girls. It involves three of my favorite things in the world: eating, mimosas and good conversation with friends. But it also involves one more important factor, shelling out cash, usually at the end of an already indulgent weekend.
A typical Sunday brunch with friends can span anywhere from one to three hours depending on how much gossip there is to catch up on which is plenty of time to do major damage to my wallet. And living in a city like New York just makes it that much harder to resist the temptation, with a hot, new restaurant opening every five minutes.
Not to worry, I’ve come up with an affordable solution for your brunch dilemma. Why not save some money this weekend by hosting your own brunch with girlfriends. These delicious recipes come from some of the best brunch spots New York has to offer, and they will help you turn your kitchen into your very own hot, new restaurant.
Bubble and Squeak
The Spotted Pig
314 West 11th St # 1
New York, NY 10014
Ingredients:
1 lb. Savoy cabbage
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/4 lb. plus 2 tablespoons butter
Maldon sea salt and fresh black pepper to taste
1/2 lb. Brussels sprouts, outer layer removed and thinly sliced
1 lb. Yukon potatoes, peeled and cut in half
Directions:
1) Preheat oven to 400. Thinly slice cabbage. In large stainless-steel pan, sweat onions in butter and a pinch of salt over medium heat for fifteen minutes. Add cabbage and Brussels sprouts and cook for an additional fifteen minutes.
2) Meanwhile, boil potatoes in salted water until tender. Drain potatoes and thoroughly dry, letting all the steam evaporate, then mash with hand masher. Add cabbage mixture to potatoes, adjust seasoning, and, mold by hand into four patties.
3) Heat one tablespoon of butter in each of four nonstick blini pans and cook over burner until frothy, then brown patties in pans for two to three minutes.
4) Bake patties in pans in oven for fifteen minutes, then flip into plates and serve with fried eggs.
Cheesy Cast-Iron-Skillet Scrambled Eggs
Mesa Grill
102 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 small red onion, finely diced
1 jalapeo, cut into thin rounds keeping seeds
12 large eggs, lightly beaten
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1?2 pound firm goat cheese, crumbled
2 tablespoons finely chopped chives
Directions:
1) Melt the butter in a large cast-iron skillet placed on the hottest part of a grill. Add the onion and jalapeo, and cook until soft. Stir in the eggs, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
2) Continue stirring until soft curds form. Remove the skillet from the heat, and mix in the goat cheese and chives. Serve immediately.
Jalapeno-Cheddar Scones
Calexico Carne Asada
122 Union Street
New York, NY 11231
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tbs. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
8 tbs. cold butter, diced
cup heavy cream
2 eggs
lb. sharp Cheddar cheese, diced
2 small jalapeo pepper, minced
Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tsp. water)
Directions:
1) Preheat oven to 400. In a small skillet, melt tablespoon of butter. Saut jalapeos until soft, about 2 minutes. Place in a small bowl with Cheddar cheese and coat with 1 tbs. of flour.
2) In another bowl, combine the rest of the flour with baking powder and salt. Cut in remaining butter with a fork until the butter is pea-size.
3) Lightly whip eggs and cream and add to the flour-and-butter mixture. Using a wooden spoon, fold mixture until it begins to come together. Add the Cheddar-and-jalapeo mixture to the dough and mix until everything is incorporated.
4) Turn out the dough onto a well-floured surface and knead gently for less than one minute. Roll dough – to 1-inch thick and cut into 8 triangles (or circles). Brush with egg wash and place on well-oiled baking sheet.
5) Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Red Snapper (Bloody Mary)
King Cole Bar at the St. Regis Hotel
2 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022Ingredients:
1 ounce of vodka
2 ounces of tomato juice
1 dash of lemon juice
2 dashes of salt
2 dashes of black pepper
2 dashes of cayenne pepper
3 dashes Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
- 1) Add the salt, peppers, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice to a shaker glass.
- 2) Add ice, vodka and tomato juice. Shake, pour into a highball glass, garnish if you wish, and serve.
Recipes via nymag.com