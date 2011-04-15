Make Your Own Fancy Pants Brunch This Weekend

There are few thing in life that give me the same kind of satisfaction as a Sunday brunch with the girls. It involves three of my favorite things in the world: eating, mimosas and good conversation with friends. But it also involves one more important factor, shelling out cash, usually at the end of an already indulgent weekend.

A typical Sunday brunch with friends can span anywhere from one to three hours depending on how much gossip there is to catch up on which is plenty of time to do major damage to my wallet. And living in a city like New York just makes it that much harder to resist the temptation, with a hot, new restaurant opening every five minutes.

Not to worry, I’ve come up with an affordable solution for your brunch dilemma. Why not save some money this weekend by hosting your own brunch with girlfriends. These delicious recipes come from some of the best brunch spots New York has to offer, and they will help you turn your kitchen into your very own hot, new restaurant.

Bubble and Squeak

The Spotted Pig

314 West 11th St # 1

New York, NY 10014

Ingredients:

1 lb. Savoy cabbage

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1/4 lb. plus 2 tablespoons butter

Maldon sea salt and fresh black pepper to taste

1/2 lb. Brussels sprouts, outer layer removed and thinly sliced

1 lb. Yukon potatoes, peeled and cut in half

Directions:



1) Preheat oven to 400. Thinly slice cabbage. In large stainless-steel pan, sweat onions in butter and a pinch of salt over medium heat for fifteen minutes. Add cabbage and Brussels sprouts and cook for an additional fifteen minutes.

2) Meanwhile, boil potatoes in salted water until tender. Drain potatoes and thoroughly dry, letting all the steam evaporate, then mash with hand masher. Add cabbage mixture to potatoes, adjust seasoning, and, mold by hand into four patties.

3) Heat one tablespoon of butter in each of four nonstick blini pans and cook over burner until frothy, then brown patties in pans for two to three minutes.

4) Bake patties in pans in oven for fifteen minutes, then flip into plates and serve with fried eggs.

Cheesy Cast-Iron-Skillet Scrambled Eggs

Mesa Grill

102 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10011

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 jalapeo, cut into thin rounds keeping seeds

12 large eggs, lightly beaten

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1?2 pound firm goat cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

Directions:

1) Melt the butter in a large cast-iron skillet placed on the hottest part of a grill. Add the onion and jalapeo, and cook until soft. Stir in the eggs, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

2) Continue stirring until soft curds form. Remove the skillet from the heat, and mix in the goat cheese and chives. Serve immediately.

Jalapeno-Cheddar Scones

Calexico Carne Asada

122 Union Street

New York, NY 11231

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbs. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

8 tbs. cold butter, diced

cup heavy cream

2 eggs

lb. sharp Cheddar cheese, diced

2 small jalapeo pepper, minced

Egg wash (1 egg beaten with 1 tsp. water)

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 400. In a small skillet, melt tablespoon of butter. Saut jalapeos until soft, about 2 minutes. Place in a small bowl with Cheddar cheese and coat with 1 tbs. of flour.

2) In another bowl, combine the rest of the flour with baking powder and salt. Cut in remaining butter with a fork until the butter is pea-size.

3) Lightly whip eggs and cream and add to the flour-and-butter mixture. Using a wooden spoon, fold mixture until it begins to come together. Add the Cheddar-and-jalapeo mixture to the dough and mix until everything is incorporated.

4) Turn out the dough onto a well-floured surface and knead gently for less than one minute. Roll dough – to 1-inch thick and cut into 8 triangles (or circles). Brush with egg wash and place on well-oiled baking sheet.

5) Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Red Snapper (Bloody Mary)



King Cole Bar at the St. Regis Hotel

2 East 55th Street

New York, NY 10022Ingredients:

1 ounce of vodka

2 ounces of tomato juice

1 dash of lemon juice

2 dashes of salt

2 dashes of black pepper

2 dashes of cayenne pepper

3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

1) Add the salt, peppers, Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice to a shaker glass. 2) Add ice, vodka and tomato juice. Shake, pour into a highball glass, garnish if you wish, and serve.

Recipes via nymag.com