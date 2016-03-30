Whether you’re a fervent music festival fan, an ethereal bride-to-be, or simply someone who appreciates a good spring accessory, you’ve probably considered rocking a flower crown at one time or another. And, if you’re the crafty type, you’ve also probably wondered how to make a flower crown yourself. We have too, and—guess what?—it’s remarkably easy.

To prove it, we partnered with Stone Fox Bride—a New York-based showroom that manages to be both high-fashion and giddily laid-back when it comes to wedding dresses—and created the below video that showcases how to make a flower from fresh or silk blooms in just 4 east steps.

What’s especially cool about DIYing a flower crown? It can be done on the cheap: As you’ll see below, you can snag your flowers from the corner deli or go for silk flowers found at any crafts store.

Watch the video and let us know: Are you planning to make a flower crown this summer?

How to make a flower crown in 4 easy steps:

Step 1: Take your wire and wrap it around your head to establish the size for your crown.

Step 2: Once you’ve measured your head, take some greenery and leaves to wrap around the base of the wire to cover up any wire that’s showing. Hold it close to the wire of the crown and slowly start to wrap.

Step 3: Once you have all the green set up, you can start to get creative by adding more flowers. Attaching the flowers is just as easy as attaching the greenery at the beginning—you just want to wrap tightly with your green wire to secure it in place.

Step 4: You don’t have to go the whole way around the crown with the flowers. You can leaving some of it just green and having more of a statement at the front with the flowers.

Video by Maia Stern