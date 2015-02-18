Make Your Old Coat Look More Expensive With One Easy Trick

Sadly, we can’t all step out looking like a street style star every single day. Sure, the fashion crowd might have a knack for mixing high and low labels, but more often than not, their outfit costs more than your monthly rent. That’s why we’re all about finding affordable style hacks that can make an under-$100 outfit look a million bucks (or at least $1,000.) The latest trick to try? A dirt-cheap way to make the winter coat you already own instantly look more luxe.

Fashion girls across New York right now–Olivia Palermo included–are braving fashion week’s frigid temperatures in cozy coats topped with luxurious fur collars. While buying a similar style could set you back a cool $1,000 or more, we found a trick to update your existing coats for less than your weekend taxi fare.

Here’s how: Simply pull out the coat you’ve been wearing all season, and head online to buy a detachable faux fur collar. Fawn and neutral versions are available on Etsy for around $30, while J.Crew’s simple black take will cost you less than $20. Colored fur just keeps on appearing around the streets of fashion week, but instead of investing huge sums of cash into trying the trend, a bright fur (or faux fur) collar from Etsy will do the trick.