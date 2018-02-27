StyleCaster
Share

Easy Hacks to Make Your Kitchen Feel More Modern

What's hot
StyleCaster

Easy Hacks to Make Your Kitchen Feel More Modern

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Modern Kitchen Tricks
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

The first hint of spring brings the itch to completely redo your closet, your hair, and your home. But since not many of us have the time, money, or patience to do all of those things (at least, not well), we turn to simple changes that feel like major overhauls, but aren’t. The first room to work on: The kitchen, of course.

MORE: 17 Ways to Fake an Organized Kitchen

Since you’ll be cooking your way through all the delicious spring recipes this season, you’ll want to have a kitchen that makes you feel comfortable and excited to spend time in, and there are plenty of ways to do that. From adding new colors, patterns, or textures to swapping out your boring light fixtures for some fresh picks, there are quite a few small changes that can make your kitchen feel instantly more modern.

Ahead, check out 20 super-inspiring photos that will make you want to start DIY-ing ASAP.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Coco Lapine Designs
Minimalist Touches

Take away all the clutter, and you're left with a clean, simple kitchen that reenergizes anyone who steps inside.

Coco Lapine Designs

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
Minimalist Touches

at[mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Coco Lapine Designs
Minimalist Touches

Coco Lapine Designs

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
Minimalist Touches

at[mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Coco Lapine Designs
Minimalist Touches

Coco Lapine Designs

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
Bright Accents

Touches of brightness can rejuvenate a space, whether it's eye-catching pots and pans or a new refrigerator in a bold hue.

at[mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | One Love Photography
Bright Accents

One Love Photography

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Old Brand New
Bright Accents

Old Brand New

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Savvy Home Blog
Bright Accents

Savvy Home Blog

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
Bright Accents

at[mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Aubrie Pick
Chic Lighting Fixtures

Eyes are drawn to light, so updating your light fixtures can enhance the whole room.

Aubrie Pick

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Amber Interior Design
Chic Lighting Fixtures

Amber Interior Design

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Style by Emily Henderson
Chic Lighting Fixtures

Style by Emily Henderson

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Melani Lust Photography
Chic Lighting Fixtures

Melani Lust Photography

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Style by Emily Henderson
Chic Lighting Fixtures

Style by Emily Henderson

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Peter and Veronika
Patterns and Textures

If you're usually the monochromatic type, experiment with patterns and textures to step up your decorating game.

Peter and Veronika

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
Patterns and Textures

at[mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
Patterns and Textures

at[mine]

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Aubrie Pick
Patterns and Textures

Aubrie Pick

STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Avenue Lifestyle
Patterns and Textures

Avenue Lifestyle

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Subscription Boxes That Are Black-Girl-Approved

13 Subscription Boxes That Are Black-Girl-Approved
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Coco Lapine Designs
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Coco Lapine Designs
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Coco Lapine Designs
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | One Love Photography
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Old Brand New
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Savvy Home Blog
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Aubrie Pick
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Amber Interior Design
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Style by Emily Henderson
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Melani Lust Photography
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Style by Emily Henderson
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Peter and Veronika
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | at[mine]
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Aubrie Pick
  • STYLECASTER | How to Make Your Kitchen More Modern | Avenue Lifestyle
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share