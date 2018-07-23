5 Easy Ways to Make Your Favorite High Heels More Bearable

Any die-hard accessory fan knows no outfit is complete without a solid pair of shoes—and usually, that solid pair of shoes involves some kind of high heel. Sure, heels can be tedious, frustrating and worst of all, painful, but who can resist strappy stilettos that magically pair well with everything?

We know we can’t, and we shouldn’t have to. So our solution isn’t to forgo our favorite shoes—it’s to make them more comfortable. Here, five quick and dirty hacks that might just make your go-to heels a little more tolerable.

1. Dr. Scholls Moleskin Padding

Image Courtesy of Amazon

Think of this as custom-sized, preemptive protection for your feet. You can cut the soft, felted material to any size or shape to fit your feet—then, the peel-off adhesive will do the rest of the work. Place the moleskin directly on your skin in any spots that will see (or have already seen) blister-causing friction. Trust us, your feet will thank you for this one (and your outfit will, too).

Dr. Scholls moleskin padding, $5 at Amazon

2. Nexcare Clear Medical Tape

Pro tip: Taping your third and fourth toes together can alleviate pain on the balls of your feet. Sound weird? There’s actually a nerve split between those two toes that can become strained—causing other parts of your feet to get sore. The more you know. (Oh, and try this trick with clear medical tape for pain relief that’s both helpful and discreet.)

Nexcare clear medical tape, $13 at Amazon

3. Body Glide Anti-Blister Balm

Image Courtesy of Amazon

Roll on a bit of this salve before blisters even start. It’ll create a bit of slip between your skin and the shoe that will cut down on skin, breaking rubbing and friction.

Body Glide anti-Blister balm, $8 at Amazon

4. Zen Toes Toe Separators

Image Courtesy of Amazon

If bunions and overlapping toes have become an issue, slip on a soft gel toe separator. It’ll gently realign your big toe for longer standing and walking comfort.

Zen Toes toe separators, $10 at Amazon

5. Foot Petals Back-of-Heel Cushions

Image Courtesy of Zappos

Stick these pads on the heel of your shoes—they’ll grip your heel and prevent blisters, while giving you more stability when you walk. They’ll also correct for fit if your shoes are a little wide in the heel or long in the toe.

Foot Petals back-of-heel cushions, $7 at Amazon

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.