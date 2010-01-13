Make Everything in Your Closet New Again With These Do-it-Yourself Tips

Every season, the fashion industry introduces a new set of trends to follow, making us want to run to the nearest Barneys and stock up on the coveted goods. But unfortunately, it’s a bit impractical for most to fall privy to their every shopping whim. However, not all is lost — we promise! Just when you think you’ve grown tired of the clothes in your closet, think again! It’s time for reinvention — revamping your existing wardrobe to keep up with the newest trends can prove a bit challenging, but it doesn’t always have to be. With these simple steps not only will you save money, you’ll also look your best all season long.

1. Invest in New Buttons



Adding new or vintage buttons to an old sweater, coat, or jacket can provide just the right touch to give that tired garment a whole new look. We also loved the embellished tights trend that took over the fall/winter runways. Take an old pair of tights from your dresser, and give them a DIY upgrade with some sparkly embellishments like sequins or beads. You’ll stay on trend — and warm — all winter long. Check out your nearest craft or fabric store for an unlimited selection of baubles and beads to choose from.

2. Accessorize with Smarts



Try pairing chunky jewelry or a statement necklace with plain tops and frocks — you’ll be shocked by what a little extra pizzaz can do for an otherwise Plain Jane outfit. If jewelry isn’t your thing, stock up on lacy, opaque, or patterned tights to pair under your favorite dress or skirt for a fresh look.

3. Transform Your Old Jeans to Cut-Offs



We all have old pairs of jeans that we just can’t seem to part with, even if they’re too big or the length has somehow shrunk to our ankles. In this case, seek out your local tailor and have him or her transform your larger pair of jeans into boyfriend shorts or a shrunken pair into mini hotshorts. Pair these with tights and black booties for the perfect winter look.

4. Get Crafty with Dye



Are you one to make a statement in your sartorial choices? Grab some old tees in preferably lighter colors, and try dyeing or hand-painting them for an updated look. Avoid reggae-inspired rainbow colored swirls and opt for a more subdued color palette so you don’t end up looking like you’re at a Bob Marley concert. You can find dye at your nearest craft or all-purpose grocery store. Dye kits come with their own set of instructions, so you’ll be all set for some weekend fun, plus you’ll have a few new comfortable tees to wear around town.

5. Re-invent



Lastly, when all else fails, it’s time to re-invent the way you pair pieces in your closet together! Try wearing an oversized sweater or tee over a fitted dress or pair new tops with skirts and pants. Mixing prints can also diversify your wardrobe pieces; just don’t go overboard. Look through your favorite magazines and compile glossy pictures of the looks from the current season that you like best for inspiration!