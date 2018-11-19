11 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes That Will Make Your Holiday Less Hectic

The frantic rush of the holiday season can lead to two things: adrenaline and stress. You want to enjoy your Thanksgiving, not have a heart attack while trying to prepare dinner for 20. (Let’s be real—even dinner for four is stressful enough!)

The secret to keeping your Thanksgiving prep running smoothly? First, plan ahead. Then, take full advantage of the convenience of make-ahead dishes.

In other words, read up on all the best ways to prepare a turkey (you don’t want to be caught off-guard by the time intensiveness on that one), get your Thanksgiving decorating done, and then have a few casserole dishes at the ready. (They’ll do wonders for your psyche—and your guests’ stomachs—we promise.)

You may be surprised at how much of your meal you can cook before the big day. This year, you could actually have time to enjoy your family’s company instead of being holed up in the kitchen for hours and hours. Take a peek at these make-ahead recipes and decide which ones would be the perfect addition to your menu.

Originally posted on SheKnows.