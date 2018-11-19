StyleCaster
11 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes That Will Make Your Holiday Less Hectic

by
Photo: Westend61/Getty Images.

The frantic rush of the holiday season can lead to two things: adrenaline and stress. You want to enjoy your Thanksgiving, not have a heart attack while trying to prepare dinner for 20. (Let’s be real—even dinner for four is stressful enough!)

The secret to keeping your Thanksgiving prep running smoothly? First, plan ahead. Then, take full advantage of the convenience of make-ahead dishes.

In other words, read up on all the best ways to prepare a turkey (you don’t want to be caught off-guard by the time intensiveness on that one), get your Thanksgiving decorating done, and then have a few casserole dishes at the ready. (They’ll do wonders for your psyche—and your guests’ stomachs—we promise.)

You may be surprised at how much of your meal you can cook before the big day. This year, you could actually have time to enjoy your family’s company instead of being holed up in the kitchen for hours and hours. Take a peek at these make-ahead recipes and decide which ones would be the perfect addition to your menu.

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Sweet Potato-Pecan Casserole
Sweet Potato-Pecan Casserole

This decadent sweet potato-pecan casserole will keep for days in the fridge, so you can make it well ahead of your feast. For extra deliciousness, add a few pats of butter on top before you reheat it on the big day.

Photo: Kristine's Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Best-Ever Cranberry Sauce
Best-Ever Cranberry Sauce

The sugar and acid in this cranberry sauce act as preservatives, meaning you can make it up to a week before Thanksgiving as long as you keep it in an airtight container. It definitely beats the canned stuff.

Photo: Profusion Curry.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Apple Cinnamon Lattice Pie
Apple Cinnamon Lattice Pie

How far ahead do you want to start on your Thanksgiving feast? This apple cinnamon pie can be frozen for up to two months, leaving you ahead of the pack when it comes to your meal prep.

Photo: Profusion Curry.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Baked Mushroom Rice
Baked Mushroom Rice

Bake this mushroom rice until the rice is almost tender the day before Thanksgiving, then add a little bit more broth, cover with foil and finish cooking in the oven before you eat.

Photo: Funny Love Blog.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

Appetizers are a must at Thanksgiving because otherwise, the smell of that turkey roasting will make everyone ravenous. We love these bacon-wrapped poppers, which can be assembled a day or two ahead of time then roasted when guests arrived.

Photo: Salty Tooth.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Cheesy Holiday Potatoes
Cheesy Holiday Potatoes

Creamy potatoes baked with cheese are a must at the holidays. You can make them a day or two before your feast and either bake, refrigerate and reheat the day of or just assemble the dish the day before and bake it fully on Thanksgiving Day.

Photo: Thanksgiving & Co.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

These mashed potatoes are convenient in a couple of different ways. For one, you can make them a day or two before Thanksgiving, reheating them the day of. Even better, they're made in the Instant Pot, so you can use the oven and stove to make other dishes while you're preparing for the big day.

Photo: Evolving Table.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Paleo Chocolate-Pecan Tart
Paleo Chocolate-Pecan Tart

chilled chocolate tart topped with pecans can sit in your fridge for a day or two before Thanksgiving then be pulled out when you're done with dinner. It's paleo too, so even your grain-free guests can enjoy dessert.

Photo: Hungry by Nature.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Pumpkin-Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge
Pumpkin-Peanut Butter Freezer Fudge

Forget pie—it's much easier to host when you can pull a tray of this pumpkin-peanut butter fudge out of the freezer for your guests, no cooking needed.

Photo: The Bettered Blondie.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

Most salads wilt if you make them too far in advance, but hearty Brussels sprouts can last. Make the salad and dressing a day or two before Thanksgiving, keeping them separate. Then add in the sliced apples and toss with the dressing right before serving.

Photo: Live Eat Learn.
STYLECASTER | Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Dishes | Vegan Coconut-Chestnut Pumpkin Soup
Vegan Coconut-Chestnut Pumpkin Soup

Chestnuts give this vegan soup a rich, creamy texture. Make it the week of Thanksgiving, then heat it up before dinner on the stove or in a slow cooker. It can be a vegan main dish and an appetizer for everyone else.

Photo: Blooming Nolwenn.

