17 Easy, Make-Ahead Breakfast Recipes for Mornings When You Just Can’t

Scroll To See More Images

Any breakfast-lover who also loves pressing the snooze button understands that the struggle of cooking a morning meal is so, so real. You want to sit down to something delicious, but you just don’t always have the time (or energy) to whip something up before you head out the door. And, frankly, a protein bar or yogurt just ain’t gonna cut it. You need something that’ll fuel you for your long day ahead, but yet something that won’t require you to carve out X amount of time to prepare and then sit down and enjoy. Enter: make-ahead breakfast recipes.

Truth be told, almost anything can be a make-ahead breakfast if you have the foresight to prepare it the night before. Banana bread, egg casseroles, and granola bars are great examples of things you might know and love, but have never thought as easy breakfast meals you can make ahead of time. In addition to those classics, it’s easy to turn breakfast sandwiches into a make-ahead option by taking advantage of your fridge or freezer (and factoring in a few morning minutes for reheating). Or, you can opt for oatmeal served cold, baked, or straight out of the slow-cooker.

Any of these ideas sound intriguing to you? Well, we have so much more. Below, we’ve compiled a list of easy breakfast recipes you can make ahead of time—from deliciously filling bacon and egg muffins to a Mexican breakfast casserole that could last you a full work week to pumpkin-flavored steel-cut oats you can make in your slow cooker. To figure out what kinds of make-ahead breakfasts are for you, check out the ideas below.

Cheesy Bacon and Egg Muffins

Come morning, you’ll be so glad you took to bake these cheesy, bacon-filled egg cups.

Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches

These breakfast sandwiches are great for a crowd, but you can also refrigerate or freeze leftovers (instructions are included in the recipe) to heat up later.

Mexican Breakfast Casserole

This filling casserole will last all week, and it’s pretty much guaranteed to keep you full until lunch.

Sheet Pan Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are quick, but dirtying a pan can be a real pain in the morning. Instead, make a sheet pan of make-ahead “scrambled” eggs, to which you can add whatever cheese, meat, and veggie fillings you want.

Apple-Cinnamon Breakfast Cookies

These apple-cinnamon “cookies” are probably better described as soft granola bars in cookie form, but there’s nothing wrong with that.

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal Cups

Overnight oats are great (more on that later), but baked oatmeal cups are another fun way to eat oatmeal for breakfast without turning on the stove.

Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

Looking for an on-the-go breakfast that’s hearty, colorful, and tastes like fall? These pumpkin breakfast cookies are it.

Freezer Breakfast Sandwiches

Why pick up a breakfast sandwich at the deli, when you can pull one out of your freezer instead?

Peanut Butter Baked Banana Oatmeal

These baked oatmeal squares have no added sugar and are, instead, sweetened entirely with very ripe bananas.

Apple Pie Overnight Oats

Pie for breakfast? Almost if you make these overnight oats.

Banana Bread Overnight Oats

Get banana bread vibes without ever turning on your oven with these tasty overnight oats.

Blueberry Overnight Oats

If you love blueberry muffins, you’ll love these (much lower-maintenance) overnight oats.

Perfect Banana Bread

With a slather of cream cheese, banana bread really is a perfect breakfast.

No-Bake Muesli Energy Bites

Ideal for breakfast or a quick snack, these energy bites are easy to stash in your purse, desk drawer, or glove compartment.

Raspberry-Coconut Granola Bars

No question, these gorgeous granola bars are better than anything you could buy at the store.

No-Bake Sweet and Salty Trail Mix Granola Bars

You don’t need to be on a hike to appreciate the staying power of these nutty, no-bake granola bars.

Slow-Cooker Pumpkin-Chia Steel-Cut Oats

The best part of these slow-cooker oats? Your whole house will smell like pumpkin spice when you wake up.