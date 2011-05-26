Maje’s Fall 2011 Lookbook is Major

I’ve been staring down the Maje collection on Net-a-Porter for a couple of seasons now because it has that lovely Parisian essence that’s not as boho as Isabel Marant, not as super luxury as Chanel, not as preppy as A.P.C. It’s inherently chic, completely wearable, built for that insouciant, slightly tousled girl who chills in the Sixth and I usually want everything. Plus, the price point is kind of amazing with dresses in the $300 range.

Be forewarned before you click through for Fall’s collection by designer Judith Milgrom because chances are you’re going to want everything perfectly shrunken jackets, navy and red mini skirts, leather skinnies, color blocked jackets that call to mind Celine and adorable blouses with mini Peter Pan collars. And, there’s an and, the brand is rumored to be opening it’s first store stateside in SoHo this Fall. Consider me psyched.