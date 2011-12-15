StyleCaster
Share

Maje Marc Jacobs Sale For The Pressie Procrastinator

What's hot
StyleCaster

Maje Marc Jacobs Sale For The Pressie Procrastinator

Liz Doupnik
by

If you haven’t noticed, I’m borderline obsessed with Marc Jacobs. I can’t get enough of his color choices, quirky references, and full-out footwear. Needless to say, when I happened upon NYLON‘s teaser of anMJ sale, I just about lost my mind.

The rumors are true though, with a special promotional code, you can get 70% off all Marc Jacobs Fall 2011 collection (including shoes!), Marc by Marc Jacobs 2011 shoes, and ALL Little Marc clothing. If this isn’t sent from the holiday shopping gods, I don’t know what is. Oh, and the code? Type in PRIVATE70 to wreak retail havoc.

Promoted Stories

share