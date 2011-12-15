Maje Marc Jacobs Sale For The Pressie Procrastinator

If you haven’t noticed, I’m borderline obsessed with Marc Jacobs. I can’t get enough of his color choices, quirky references, and full-out footwear. Needless to say, when I happened upon NYLON‘s teaser of anMJ sale, I just about lost my mind.

The rumors are true though, with a special promotional code, you can get 70% off all Marc Jacobs Fall 2011 collection (including shoes!), Marc by Marc Jacobs 2011 shoes, and ALL Little Marc clothing. If this isn’t sent from the holiday shopping gods, I don’t know what is. Oh, and the code? Type in PRIVATE70 to wreak retail havoc.