Maje by Vanessa Traina Brings Out The Olsens and Black Lace

If you’re a chic French brand who launches a capsule collection with Vanessa Traina you don’t do it without throwing a fabulous little Harley Viera-Newton DJed event at Barneys New York.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as well as some Traina sisters, Joseph Altuzarra, Alexander Wang, Reece Solomon, Stephanie La Cava and more came out to see the one-off collection designed by the girl who also serves as the face of Maje. Traina told Vogue, “Maje asked me to do their campaign a few seasons ago and we all got along really well. We met the day before the shoot to do fittings, and by the end of it, wed put together the proposal for a collaboration.” The results were inspired by, “a lot of old ’90s editorial, I had a whole folder with me . . . working in the industry and doing consulting quite frequently, I knew what to expect from a design meeting, and I think it really helped Maje understand my vision right from the get-go.”

That vision became glam, but simple with lace tanks and dresses, sequin shorts, and unexpectedly proportioned jackets in a sparse palette of black with touches of cream. That bandeau isn’t for the non-Pilates enthusiast, but overall it’s a sophisticated look at Parisian dressing for the American girl. Click through for the lookbook and images from the pretty-people only affair.

The collection ranges in price from $150 to $490 is available at Barneys now.

All event photos: Billy Farrell Agency