Maison Michel’s Gorg Fall Lookbook has Clémence Shot by Karl

It can sometimes seem that when you’ve seen one lookbook, you’ve seen them all. The girls are thin and pretty, the styling is good and even somewhat inspiring, but you click through/flip through and you move on. Maison Michel takes a bit more of a high art/high fashion approach, and its lookbook for Fall, shot by Karl Lagerfeld, only reinforces this other-level message.

Sasha Pivovarova, Anna Calvi and Clmence Posy have a kind of visceral, moody beauty in black and white images that evoke the sort of glamour that seems almost retro. Kate Middleton and her royal brigade [Victoria Beckham included] have helped make the fascinator a household word stateside, meaning perhaps girls will start ponying up for stunning lace veils and adorable floppy hats for wear on the daily. A well-applied smoky eye a l Sasha will just make it look all the more glam.

And if lace isn’t your game, there are always bullet barrettes and pearl adorned ear muffs to ease you in.