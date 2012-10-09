Get Excited: First Campaign Images Of Maison Martin Margiela for H&M Have Arrived

Another day, another H&M collaboration to freak out about. Next on tap: The anticipated Maison Martin Margiela collection that’s nearly a month away from hitting stores and prompting frenzy. New campaign images have hit the Web, shot by British artist and photographer Sam Taylor-Johnson, according to WWD. The shots definitely do their part to highlight Margiela’s avant-garde spirit, and of what we see so far, the clothes highlight the French fashion house’s commitment to strong silhouettes, clean lines, and that certain je ne sais quoi that Margiela so effortlessly captures.

Check out the slideshow to see new campaign images from the buzzy collaboration — and be ready to hit the ground running on November 15th when the collection his stores.