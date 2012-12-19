Maison Martin Margiela and Alexis Mabille Join the Haute Couture Club



Maison Martin Margiela and Alexis Mabille have just been awarded haute couture status by The Commission de Classement Couture Création in Paris. Let’s put it this way, if fashion is an exclusive club, then couture is the VIP room.

So how does one get awarded couture status? It is determined by a number of factors including the number of looks shown, the size of the atelier, the standard of bespoke and handmade pieces, and whether or not the label shows the mandatory two collections a year. Mabille has been showing couture collections since 2008 (and his work is a favorite of Katy Perry), while Margiela debuted its first haute line in July.

We are looking forward to seeing what these houses have up their sleeves for the Spring 2013 couture shows in Paris in January! The world is watching.