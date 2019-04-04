Maisie Will Be Sophie Turner’s Bridesmaid at Her Wedding to Joe Jonas & We’re Flipping Out

It’s official—nothing will ever be better than this news: Maisie Williams Is Sophie Turner’s bridesmaid at her wedding to Joe Jonas, and it’s the GOT friendship we’ve been dreaming of. Turner is set to tie the knot with Jonas at some point this summer (possibly in France!) and now her Game of Thrones co-star Williams will stand beside her as her maid of honor. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the New York City premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones on Wednesday night, the 23-year-old actress broke the news.

“I don’t know why she’s thinking about [what she’s wearing to my wedding]. I’m giving her the bridesmaid dress!” Turner said. After she found out, Williams told ET she was trying to decide on what to wear to the nuptials.

“She’s my maid of honor! One of two,” Turner added. How freaking adorable. The two girls have grown up on the hit HBO series together. They looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of the eighth and final season of GOT on Wednesday night. And now we can’t wait to see what dresses Turner chooses for her wedding gown and for her bridesmaids!

Jonas and Turner have been dating for nearly two and a half years. He was in attendance at the NYC showing last night too, and Turner says it meant so much to have him there.

“It’s just like, the best support, the best person to calm me down and keep me calm, and if I end up crying, I have a shoulder to cry on,” she gushed. “So, it’s good. I’m so happy that he’s here.”

On the boys’ first night of the “Jonas Brothers’ One Week Takeover of The Late Late Show,” Jonas revealed to host James Corden that he and Turner will be married in summer 2019. “We’re getting married this year,” the middle Jonas confirmed on the March 4 show. The audience—understandably—was beyond excited. He paused to let the crowd enjoy the news (although it’s not exactly new because we were all aware the couple was engaged). Jonas continued, “We’re going to have a summer wedding. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Also for your enjoyment, please take a look at these throwback GOT shots of the Stark sisters.

It looks like the pair has had quite a lot of fun on set.

The first episode of final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones airs on April 14th. Set your reminders ASAP.