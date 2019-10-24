Hello to Maisie Williams, Her Cool AF Corset Look and No! One! Else!

Scroll To See More Images

For those of you still mourning the end of Game of Thrones, I’m here to save the day with a little bit of Arya—er, I mean Maisie Williams—content. The actress has continuously shown up to slay on screen and at myriad red carpet events, so it should come as no surprise that she’s my sartorial queen once again. At the re-opening party for the original flagship Louis Vuitton Maison in London, Maisie Williams’ outfit was truly one for the books. Quite frankly, this chic ensemble is the only thing I care to talk about for the rest of the week. Catch me daydreaming about this look until I get hungry enough to actually snap myself out of it.

When attending a Louis Vuitton event, it’s only proper to wear Louis Vuitton—and that’s exactly what the Game of Thrones actress did. Maisie Williams wore Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2019 straight from the runway, and I can’t get enough. Shining like the star she is in a sparkly silver collared dress, Williams has stolen my heart. The outfit only gets better, though, with the addition of an incredibly unique corset belt (from the same Louis Vuitton runway look as the dress). I am a woman of many interests, but this corset belt is high up on that list right now. It adds the perfect amount of edge to this sparkly ensemble, and Maisie Williams has—in my humble opinion—never looked cooler.

Of course, Maisie Williams did not show up to this shindig alone. She and her boyfriend Reuben Selby walked hand-in-hand into the party, and it’s honestly cute as hell. Not to call a man an accessory or anything, but Selby did look pretty good next to Maisie Williams and her impeccable outfit. Who needs a purse when you can just shove everything into your partner’s pockets? Phone, keys, wallet, cute boy—Check, check, check and check. I see your game out here, Maisie, and I respect it.