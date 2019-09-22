Maisie Williams’ Starry Emmys Look is Super Badass

Scroll To See More Images

Alright, Game of Thrones fans: You know what it is. Our girl Maisie Williams is nominated for an Emmy this year, and we’re wildin’ out about it—and the fact that she always looks amazing on the red carpet. Even when she’s not strutting on the red carpet, the actress has impeccable street style, so seeing Maisie Williams’ 2019 Emmys look was high on my to-do list for the awards. Williams did not disappoint. (Are we surprised?!) The actress stepped out in front of the camera wearing a plunging black dress with asymmetrical details, and, in true Maisie Williams fashion, she looked amazing.

In recent years, Maisie Williams has become one of my sartorial idols, and her Emmys red carpet outfit has only heightened my love. Williams strutted the red carpet in a crystal-embellished dress with intentionally visible straps that seem to mimic a bra strap slip—and I think my heart stopped right then and there. I mean, could she be any cooler? The semi sheer skirt and starry details were the perfect addition to the look, too. Arya strikes again, baby.

Maisie Williams even went above about beyond with her gorgeous accessories. Wearing crystal-embellished ear cuffs and earrings and matching crystal pumps, the actress looked truly impeccable.

Maisie Williams is, of course, nominated for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones. This is the second time the actress has been nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award—a title she fully deserves. Williams may only be 22 years old, but she’s already got more clout than most actors ever will. We stan this young legend.